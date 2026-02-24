Occupiers shelled 39 settlements in Kherson region: one person was killed and five others were wounded

Over the past day, Russian troops have been hitting settlements in the Kherson region, leaving people injured and one dead.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Attacked settlements

Over the past day, Molodizhne, Bilozerska, Yantarne, Antonivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Dniprovske, Veletenske, Zmiivka, Ivanivka, Komyshany, Lvove, Mykilske, Mylove, Novooleksandrivka, Novotiahynka, Osokorivka, Poniativka, Prydniprovske, Respublikanets, Sablukivka, Sadove, Tokarivka, Tomaryne, Tiahynka, Zelenivka, Kostyrka, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Borozenske, Zolota Balka, Kizomys, Rozlyv, Tomyna Balka, Novodmytrivka, Shyroka Balka, Sofiivka, Oleksandrivka, Novovoskresenske, and the city of Kherson came under drone terror, air strikes and artillery shelling.

Where did the Russians strike?

The Russian military struck critical and social infrastructure and residential areas in the region, damaging two high-rise buildings and 11 private houses. The occupiers also destroyed a gas pipeline, a shopping pavilion, and private cars.

One person was killed and five were injured as a result of the Russian aggression.

Watch more: Russian military killed resident of Kherson, another was wounded. VIDEO