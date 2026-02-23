Russian military killed resident of Kherson, another was wounded. VIDEO

The Russian military took the life of another resident of Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

Victim of shelling

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"In the morning, in the Prydniprovskyi district, a 47-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as a result of Russian shelling," Prokudin said.

In addition, the morning began with Russian shelling for residents of the Korabelnyi district of Kherson.

The occupying forces deliberately targeted the courtyard of a residential building where an elderly family lives. As a result of the "arrival," windows were broken, the facade and rooms were damaged, as well as the fence.

A man who was on the street at the time of the attack suffered explosive trauma, concussion and shrapnel wounds. The victim is under medical supervision.

See more: Five injured in Kherson over day: hospitals and residential buildings come under fire. PHOTOS