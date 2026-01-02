Russian drones struck hospital in Semenivka, Chernihiv region: three service vehicles were destroyed and food preparation area was damaged. PHOTOS

On 1 January, Russian drones attacked a city hospital in the town of Semenivka, Chernihiv Oblast, destroying service vehicles, damaging the kitchen, and causing a fire.

This was reported by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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"Yesterday evening, the Russians attacked Semenivka several times with drones. There was a strike by "Geraniums" on the Semenivka city hospital. Preliminary reports indicate that three service vehicles, garages and utility rooms were destroyed, and the food preparation area was damaged. A fire broke out at the site of the strike, but it was extinguished," Chaus said.

He added that windows in a five-storey residential building were damaged as a result of a strike by a Molniya-type drone.

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In addition, at night, a Geran drone hit the territory of one of the forestries in the Koryukivka district - a farm building caught fire, but the fire was extinguished.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Russian troops fired on the Chernihiv region 27 times over the past day, with 50 explosions recorded.

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