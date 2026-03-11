Day in Donetsk region: 4 people killed and 23 wounded as result of enemy shelling. PHOTOS

Throughout the day, Russian troops struck settlements in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk Oblast.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 11 March, according to Censor.NET.

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Kramatorsk district

A municipal facility was damaged in Mykolaivka, and an infrastructure facility was damaged in Raihorodok. In Sloviansk, four people were killed and 21 wounded, 12 high-rise buildings, two private houses, an administrative building and 20 cars were damaged. In Ocheretyne, Oleksandrivka community, a hangar and infrastructure were damaged. In Kramatorsk, one person was wounded, dozens of high-rise buildings, two educational institutions, a cultural institution, shops and shopping centres were damaged. In Druzhkivka, a private house was damaged. In Kostiantynivka, one person was wounded and a truck was damaged.

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siversk community.

In total, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 21 times in 24 hours. 436 people, including 48 children, were evacuated from the front line.







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