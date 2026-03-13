Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk region: one person killed, six injured
On the evening of 13 March, Russian invaders struck two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. One person was killed, and six others were injured.
This was reported by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.
Shelling of the Synelnykove district
In the Mezhova community in the Synelnykove district, Russians killed an 89-year-old man. Four more people were injured.
Shelling of the Nikopol district
Two more people were injured as a result of an enemy UAV strike on the Marhanets community in the Nikopol district. Two women, aged 61 and 52, were hospitalized. Doctors assess the condition of one of them as serious.
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