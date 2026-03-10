Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 50 times: one killed and 9 injured

One person was killed, and nine others were injured. Over the course of March 10, Russians attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 50 times with guided aerial bombs, drones, and artillery.

This was reported by Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET informs.

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Nikopol district

Russians attacked the district center, as well as the Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, and Marhanets communities. Nine people were injured, including a four-year-old girl. A business, infrastructure, administrative buildings, a five-storey residential building, private homes, a petrol station, and vehicles were damaged.

See more: Russians attacked rescuers in Dnipropetrovsk region: fire engine destroyed. PHOTOS

Synelnykove district

The Pokrovske, Malomykhailivka, and Mezhova communities came under attack. A 70-year-old woman was killed. A lyceum and a private house were damaged.

Kryvyi Rih district

The enemy struck the Zelenodolsk community. A recreation center, infrastructure, solar panels, and minibuses were damaged.

Read more: Russians attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: one person was killed and three were wounded. PHOTO