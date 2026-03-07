Russians attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: one person was killed and three were wounded. PHOTO
On 7 March, Russian troops attacked the Samar, Synelnykove, Kryvyi Rih, and Nikopol districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times, resulting in casualties and injuries.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Nikopol district
In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka were affected.
A farm, a high-rise building, an enterprise, multi-storey and private houses, farm buildings, cars, and solar panels were destroyed.
This morning, the enemy fired 40 Grad missiles at Nikopol.
A 48-year-old man was killed in the morning attack on the city.
Also wounded:
- A 69-year-old woman will be treated on an outpatient basis.
- A 53-year-old victim was hospitalised - doctors assess her condition as moderate.
- A 37-year-old man sought medical attention. He will be treated on an outpatient basis.
Samar district
The enemy struck an infrastructure facility in the Hubynivka community of the Samar district.
Synelnykove district
Shakhtarsk was hit in the Synelnykove district. An administrative building was damaged.
The Russians also targeted the Pokrovske community. A house caught fire.
Kryvyi Rih district
In Kryvyi Rih, the Russians attacked Apostolove and the Zelenodolsk community. They targeted infrastructure.
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