Russians attacked rescuers in Dnipropetrovsk region: fire engine destroyed. PHOTOS
Russian troops struck rescue workers while they were clearing up after a nighttime attack in the Samar district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
As noted, one fire engine was destroyed, and two others were significantly damaged.
"Fortunately, the firefighters were not injured. They were in a safe place during the attack," the State Emergency Service said.
Consequences of the strike
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