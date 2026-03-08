Russians attacked rescuers in Dnipropetrovsk region: fire engine destroyed. PHOTOS

Russian troops struck rescue workers while they were clearing up after a nighttime attack in the Samar district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

As noted, one fire engine was destroyed, and two others were significantly damaged.

"Fortunately, the firefighters were not injured. They were in a safe place during the attack," the State Emergency Service said.

See also on Censor.NET: Russians attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: one dead and three wounded. PHOTOS

Consequences of the strike





See also: 114 rescuers have died since the start of the full-scale war, says Klymenko



