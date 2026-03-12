Russia attacked Nikopol and Synelnykove districts: two wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops launched more than 10 artillery and drone strikes on the Nikopol, Marhanetsk, and Mykolaivka districts. Businesses, high-rise buildings, and a private home were damaged, and two people were wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Hanzha.

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Synelnykove district

In the Synelnykove district, the Russians targeted the Mykolaivka district. A 65-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman were injured as a result of the UAV strike. They were hospitalised in a moderate condition.

A private house and a farm building were on fire.

Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, Nikopol and the Marhanets district were targeted. The occupiers continued to strike with drones and artillery.

Read more: 10 km from Nikopol, Russians are training to launch drones, attacking civilians – Klymenko

"Two apartment buildings, two private enterprises, a passenger car, and a television repair shop were damaged. The information is being verified," said Mayor Oleksandr Sayuk.

Consequences of enemy strikes









Read also on Censor.NET: Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times: one person killed and one wounded