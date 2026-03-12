Russia attacked Nikopol and Synelnykove districts: two wounded. PHOTOS
Russian troops launched more than 10 artillery and drone strikes on the Nikopol, Marhanetsk, and Mykolaivka districts. Businesses, high-rise buildings, and a private home were damaged, and two people were wounded.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Hanzha.
Synelnykove district
In the Synelnykove district, the Russians targeted the Mykolaivka district. A 65-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman were injured as a result of the UAV strike. They were hospitalised in a moderate condition.
A private house and a farm building were on fire.
Nikopol district
In the Nikopol district, Nikopol and the Marhanets district were targeted. The occupiers continued to strike with drones and artillery.
"Two apartment buildings, two private enterprises, a passenger car, and a television repair shop were damaged. The information is being verified," said Mayor Oleksandr Sayuk.
Consequences of enemy strikes
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