Enemy attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery, and aerial bombs: one person was killed and five others were injured

A woman was killed and others were injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of Russian attacks.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Throughout the day on Sunday, March 15, Russian forces launched 20 attacks on five districts of the region using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs.

Attacks on Dnipro

In Dnipro, a 73-year-old man was wounded in enemy attacks and has been hospitalized. Doctors describe his condition as moderate.

Shelling of the Nikopol District

"The Nikopol region was also hit—specifically the communities of Nikopol, Marhanetsk, and Pokrovsk. More than 10 apartment buildings and private homes, outbuildings, infrastructure, and cars were damaged there. A 56-year-old woman injured in the attack was hospitalized. A 30-year-old man will receive outpatient treatment," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Shelling of the Synelnykivskyi District

In the Pokrovsk community of the Synelnykivsky district, a 66-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized. Six homes were damaged.

Read more: Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times: one injured, homes and agricultural company damaged

Attacks on the Kamianskyi District

In Piatykhatky, Kamianskyi District, a fire broke out at a transportation company's premises as a result of enemy attacks.

Shelling of the Pavlohrad District

In the Pavlohrad district, the occupiers struck the Troitska community. Private homes, an outbuilding, and a car were set on fire.

See more: Enemy struck three districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: two wounded, infrastructure damaged. PHOTO

In the evening, Russians attacked two areas

At 7:29 p.m., Hanzha reported that an 87-year-old woman had been killed in the Troitska community of the Pavlohrad district as a result of an enemy strike. Rescue workers recovered her body from under the rubble. Two homes were destroyed, and about a dozen others were damaged.

In the Dubovykivska community of the Synelnykivskyi district, a 42-year-old driver delivering bread was wounded. The man is receiving treatment at a local hospital. He will later be transferred to the regional center for further treatment.

Read more: Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk region: one person killed, six injured