Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times: one injured, homes and agricultural company damaged
Over the course of 13 December, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times with artillery and drones, leaving one person injured.
This was reported by Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.
Nikopol district
In the Nikopol district, the Nikopol, the Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske and Marhanets communities came under attack.
An agricultural company, a private house and an outbuilding were reported damaged.
Synelnykove district
In the Synelnykove district, Russians struck the Mezhova and Dubovyky communities. Infrastructure, a home and a non-operational building were damaged.
In addition, a 37-year-old man was injured.
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