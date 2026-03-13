Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times: one injured, homes and agricultural company damaged

Over the course of 13 December, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times with artillery and drones, leaving one person injured.

This was reported by Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, the Nikopol, the Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske and Marhanets communities came under attack.

An agricultural company, a private house and an outbuilding were reported damaged.

See more: Colonel and four others suspected of embezzling over 14 million hryvnias for fortifications in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

Synelnykove district

In the Synelnykove district, Russians struck the Mezhova and Dubovyky communities. Infrastructure, a home and a non-operational building were damaged.

In addition, a 37-year-old man was injured.

Read more: Enemy attacks three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: four injured, one in serious condition