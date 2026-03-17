Enemy strikes Zaporizhzhia: eight people injured (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the morning of 17 March, Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia. Explosions were heard in the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The enemy strike hit near one of the logistics operator’s terminals.

Seven employees were at work during the attack.

Four suffered concussions, and three others sustained cuts to the head and body," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Prior to this, the Air Force had warned of a high-speed target heading for Zaporizhzhia.

Update

The number of casualties has risen to eight, Fedorov reported at 7:18 a.m.

"Six employees suffered concussions. Medical personnel have assessed the condition of the other two as moderate," the statement said.

The consequences of the enemy attack









Previous attacks

The day before, on 16 March, Russian invaders attacked the regional centre several times. During the night, residential buildings were damaged as a result of the shelling, and three people were injured.

In the morning, the enemy again attacked the private sector in one of Zaporizhzhia’s residential districts with a UAV. A woman was killed in the strike, and two others were injured.

Rescue workers extracted a woman and a girl who were trapped under the rubble.

See more: Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia: buildings damaged, at least three people injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS