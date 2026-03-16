Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia: buildings damaged, at least three people injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of 16 March, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, residential buildings were damaged as a result of the shelling. A fire broke out at the impact sites.



There are reports of casualties, the head of the Regional State Administration added. He also showed the aftermath of the shelling of the regional centre.

Updated information

At 12:21 a.m.—Fedorov stated that one woman was injured in the attack. Medical personnel are treating her.

Updated information

At 12:47 a.m. – Fedorov posted on Telegram that an 18-year-old man had sought medical attention.

This brings the number of victims of the Russian attack to two.

Updated information

At 1:13 a.m. – Fedorov reported that three people were injured in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.

According to him, the injured include an 18-year-old man and two women, aged 48 and 81.

The Russians attacked a residential area using a UAV. Rescue workers have already extinguished the fire that broke out at the site of the attack.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported an attack by Russian drones on Ukrainian territory.

Stay in safe places during air raid alerts!

Read more: Russian forces have struck Zaporizhzhia: one person has been killed, seven wounded, and two people have been rescued from rubble (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS