Russian forces have struck Zaporizhzhia: one person has been killed, seven wounded, and two people have been rescued from rubble (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS
On the afternoon of 14 March 2026, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia. An apartment block was damaged and a fire broke out.
This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
There is one fatality and several casualties
It is reported that one person has died as a result of the enemy attack.
Unfortunately, the number of casualties is rising: there are currently seven people wounded as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. One woman is in a critical condition.
Also, according to the Regional Military Administration, one woman is believed to be trapped under the rubble.
"Two people were trapped under the rubble. They have just been rescued by the emergency services. Medical assistance is currently being provided to the injured," the head of the RMA said.
What happened?
It was previously reported that Russia carried out an air strike on the Zaporizhzhia region: one person was killed.
What happened before?
- As reported, the enemy launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with drones and missiles: four people were killed and ten wounded.
- Air defence forces shot down 58 enemy missiles and 402 UAVs.
- President Zelenskyy stated that the Russian Federation’s main target was the energy infrastructure of the Kyiv region.
- According to the Ministry of Energy, the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Kyiv and the region, resulting in power cuts in the capital and six regions.
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