Russian forces have struck Zaporizhzhia: one person has been killed, seven wounded, and two people have been rescued from rubble (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 14 March 2026, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia. An apartment block was damaged and a fire broke out.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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There is one fatality and several casualties

It is reported that one person has died as a result of the enemy attack.

Unfortunately, the number of casualties is rising: there are currently seven people wounded as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. One woman is in a critical condition.

Also, according to the Regional Military Administration, one woman is believed to be trapped under the rubble.

See more: All fires have been extinguished following Russian Federation’s night-time attack on Kyiv region. PHOTOS

























"Two people were trapped under the rubble. They have just been rescued by the emergency services. Medical assistance is currently being provided to the injured," the head of the RMA said.

What happened?

It was previously reported that Russia carried out an air strike on the Zaporizhzhia region: one person was killed.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: almost 1,500 enemy strikes, three people injured. PHOTOS

What happened before?