All fires have been extinguished following Russian Federation’s night-time attack on Kyiv region. PHOTOS

As of 2:00 p.m. on March 14, all fires caused by the overnight Russian shelling of the Kyiv region have been extinguished, and restoration work is underway.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the State Emergency Service.

Restoration work is ongoing

Currently, State Emergency Service units are continuing emergency response and recovery efforts at the sites of the incidents.

Read more: Enemy attacked energy sector of Kyiv and region, there are outages in capital and 6 regions, - Ministry of Energy















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