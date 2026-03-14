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All fires have been extinguished following Russian Federation’s night-time attack on Kyiv region. PHOTOS
As of 2:00 p.m. on March 14, all fires caused by the overnight Russian shelling of the Kyiv region have been extinguished, and restoration work is underway.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the State Emergency Service.
Restoration work is ongoing
Currently, State Emergency Service units are continuing emergency response and recovery efforts at the sites of the incidents.
What happened before?
- As reported, the enemy launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region using drones and missiles: four people were killed and ten were wounded.
- Air defense forces shot down 58 enemy missiles and 402 UAVs.
- President Zelenskyy stated that the Russian Federation’s primary target was the energy sector in the Kyiv region.
- According to the Ministry of Energy, the enemy attacked the power grid in Kyiv and the surrounding region, resulting in power outages in the capital and six regions.
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