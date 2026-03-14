Enemy attacked energy sector of Kyiv and region, there are outages in capital and 6 regions, - Ministry of Energy
Last night, the enemy once again launched a combined, massive attack on the energy infrastructure of Kyiv and the region.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Ministry of Energy.
There is a power outage
As noted, the attack, as well as shelling along the front line, has also damaged energy infrastructure in other regions. As a result, as of this morning, power outages have affected consumers in Kyiv, as well as in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad regions.
"Wherever the security situation permits, rescue workers and utility crews have already begun emergency repair work to restore power to consumers as quickly as possible," the statement said.
According to the Ministry of Energy, due to heavy shelling in some regions of Ukraine, measures to restrict electricity consumption have been stepped up. Starting at 8:00 a.m., hourly power outage schedules and power restriction schedules for businesses and industry have been implemented. Up-to-date information on these restrictions is available on the official websites of regional distribution system operators.
What happened before?
- As reported, the enemy launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region using drones and missiles: four people were killed and ten were wounded.
- Air defense forces shot down 58 enemy missiles and 402 UAVs.
- President Zelenskyy stated that the Russian Federation’s primary target was the energy sector in the Kyiv region.
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