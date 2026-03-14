Zelenskyy on night-time attack: Russian Federation’s main target was energy infrastructure of Kyiv region. PHOTOS

Efforts are currently underway in the Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions to deal with the aftermath of a massive Russian attack. All necessary services have been mobilised.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where did the enemy strike?

As noted, the main target for the Russians was the energy infrastructure of the Kyiv region, but unfortunately, there have also been hits and damage to ordinary homes, schools, and civilian enterprises.

Read also: Emergency power cuts have been introduced in Kyiv and trolleybus and tram services have been restricted, - Kyiv City State Administration (updated)



















There are casualties

As of now, four people are known to have died. My condolences to all their families and loved ones. Many have been injured, and people are still seeking medical attention.

What did the occupiers use?

"Overnight, the Russians deployed around 430 drones of various types and a significant number of missiles. There were 13 ballistic missiles alone, with a total of 68 missiles in this strike. According to preliminary data, 58 of them were shot down by our air defence system. And every such night of Russian strikes serves as a reminder to all our partners that air defence systems and missiles are, in fact, a daily necessity for them. No agreement on missile supplies can be put on hold – everything must be implemented as quickly as possible. Our agreements to increase the production of air defence missiles are a critical priority, and this area requires 100 per cent of our attention," the Head of State emphasised.

Zelenskyy also noted that Russia will try to exploit the war in the Middle East to cause further destruction here, in Europe, in Ukraine. That is precisely why we must take a realistic view of the actual level of threat and prepare accordingly, namely: Europe needs to develop production of air defence missiles – and especially anti-ballistic missiles – and all other necessary systems that will enable us to genuinely protect lives, regardless of what happens in any other part of the world. Europe is capable of providing such reliable protection.

See more: Enemy launched massive attack on Kyiv region with drones and missiles: four dead and ten people wounded (updated). PHOTOS

What led up to this?

As reported, the enemy launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with drones and missiles: four people killed and ten wounded.

Air defence forces shot down 58 enemy missiles and 402 UAVs.

Read also: Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk region: one dead, six injured