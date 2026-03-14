Enemy launched massive attack on Kyiv region with drones and missiles: four dead and ten people wounded (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 13–14 March, Russian invaders attacked the Kyiv region with strike drones and missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The Russian army has once again struck civilian settlements.

"Russian troops continue to strike the Kyiv region. So far, four people are known to have been killed and ten wounded. Residential buildings, warehouses, and vehicles have also been damaged," the National Police of Ukraine reported.

Three people were killed in Brovary, with eight more injured. One person was also killed in the Vyshhorod district as a result of the attack.

Damage in four districts

In the Brovary district, a student hall of residence, industrial buildings, and warehouses have been damaged. In Brovary, warehouses, a student hall of residence, a greenhouse, two private houses, and a post office have been damaged.

In the Obukhiv district, a service room in a multi-storey building was damaged, and cars caught fire near the building.

In the Bucha district, a private house caught fire as a result of the attack.

In the Vyshhorod district, warehouses are on fire, and a multi-storey residential building has been damaged. A lorry has also been damaged.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk region: one person killed, six wounded

Consequences of the attack











See more: Russian attack on Kyiv region: number of victims rises to 17, four of them children. PHOTOS