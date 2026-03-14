Air Defense Forces destroyed 58 enemy missiles and 402 UAVs - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of March 14, Russian invaders launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine’s critical infrastructure using drones and land- and sea-based missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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A massive air strike on the Kyiv region

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, electronic warfare units detected 498 air attack assets targeting Ukrainian positions and civilian infrastructure:

Two "Zircon" anti-ship missiles – launched from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea;

13 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles – launched from the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation;

25 Kalibr cruise missiles – launched from the Black and Caspian Seas;

24 Kh-101 cruise missiles – launched from the Vologda Region of the Russian Federation;

4 Kh-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles – launched from the Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region;

430 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types, from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Gvardeyskoye, Chauda (Temporary Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), approximately 250 of which are Shaheds.

The main attack was directed at the Kyiv region, where defensive units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to repel the attacks and minimize casualties among the civilian population and damage to critical infrastructure.

Read more: Russians are attacking with strike drones – Air Force

Results of the air defense system

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 460 targets—58 missiles and 402 drones of various types:

1 "Zircon" anti-ship missile;

7 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles;

25 Kalibr cruise missiles;

24 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

1 Kh-59/69 guided air-to-ground missile;

402 enemy UAVs of various types.

"Six missiles and 28 attack UAVs were recorded striking 11 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at seven locations.

"Details regarding the four enemy missiles are being verified. The attack is ongoing, and there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Please follow safety guidelines," the Air Force stated.

See more: Russia attacked Ukraine with 94 UAVs: Air Defense neutralized 77 targets. INFOGRAPHICS