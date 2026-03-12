Russia attacked Ukraine with 94 UAVs: Air Defense neutralized 77 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of March 12, Russian occupiers launched 94 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Details

Yes, the enemy attacked Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of UAVs. Launches were recorded from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, Gvardeyskoye – TOT AR Crimea.

Of these, more than 60 are "Shaheds".

Air defense operations

As of 09:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 77 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas types, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

At the same time, 16 strike UAVs were recorded at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at one location.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

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