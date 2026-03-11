Ukraine received PAC-3 missiles for Patriot from Germany yesterday, Zelenskyy says

On Tuesday, 10 March, Ukraine received PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems from Germany. The delivery of the missiles had been agreed during the most recent meeting in the Ramstein format.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists this during a meeting with Bundestag President Julia Klöckner, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

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Missiles from Germany have already arrived

"Indeed, at the most recent Ramstein meeting, the partners agreed that we would receive approximately the number of missiles for Patriot systems, specifically PAC-3, that you mentioned (35 missiles – ed.). This was not from a single country, to be honest, but from several countries. In total, the number was as you said. This is one of the air defence packages that we periodically agree on with our partners. We would like more, but it is what it is. The German portion of these missiles arrived yesterday, and we are grateful for that," the head of state said.

Read more: Ukraine to receive new batch of interceptors for Patriot: Germany to transfer over 30 missiles

Background

Earlier, it was reported that Germany, together with European partners, would transfer more than 30 PAC-3 interceptor missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine.

Read more: Pistorius: Partners responded to call to provide Ukraine with missiles for Patriot