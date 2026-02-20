Pistorius: Partners responded to call to provide Ukraine with missiles for Patriot

A number of countries have expressed readiness to join Germany’s initiative to provide Ukraine with additional PAC-3 missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during a press conference of defense ministers of the Group of Five (E5) countries in Krakow on Friday, 20 February, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET informs.

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Additional missiles for Ukraine

"Last week in Brussels, I proposed gathering a certain number of PAC-3 missiles. Germany, although we have already given a lot, is adding five more. We are now in the process; some countries have already signaled their readiness. We are awaiting final confirmations. But I am very optimistic and will very quickly issue instructions so that our missiles set off on their way promptly," the head of Germany’s defense ministry said.

Pistorius noted that the delivery also depends on US approvals, "but we will also add speed here."

He stressed that air defense remains a critical need for Ukraine in light of Russia’s terror against the civilian population.

"Putin continues to mercilessly destroy Ukraine every night in order to make life in Ukraine as unbearable as possible. And I believe we must call this what it is. This is not just a war, not merely a military confrontation for territory, an attempt to occupy that territory. It is terror. It is terror against the civilian population of Ukraine," Pistorius added.

Read more: In some regions, air defense operations are being completely overhauled. Changes coming to front supplies – Zelenskyy

Background

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine will soon receive 35 PAC-3 interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems: 30 units will be transferred by states participating in the Ramstein format, and five more additionally by Germany. The delivery may take place within the next few days.

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