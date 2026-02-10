In some regions, air defense operations are being completely overhauled. Changes coming to front supplies – Zelenskyy

Drone Industry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced changes in the work of air defense and in oversight of supplying the front with drones, weapons and personnel.

He said this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

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Zelenskyy held talks with senior military leadership: Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov, and Ukraine’s Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

"A lot of changes are taking place right now in the work of air defense: in some regions, the way teams operate is effectively being completely rebuilt — interceptors, mobile fire groups, the entire short-range air defense component. But this is only one of the elements of protection that need changes. Changes will happen. This also concerns oversight of supplying the front with drones, weapons, and, most importantly, personnel. People are the key issue: training, as well as the actual replenishment of brigades," the head of state said.

Read more: Ukraine does not have time to wait for individual elements of Air Force to get ready, - Zelenskyy

He announced new decisions from the military command that will "strengthen Ukraine and be able to solve existing problems."

"It is too early to make the details public now. When the decisions are worked out one hundred percent, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and our army will present the details to the whole society," Zelenskyy said.

The president also said Ukraine is preparing for a meeting in the "Ramstein" format and the Munich Security Conference. New military aid packages will be announced at "Ramstein."

Background

As a reminder, earlier the president criticized the work of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in combating Russian "Shaheds" amid massive attacks. There have been hits by enemy drones on the energy sector.

Zelenskyy announced new personnel changes in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, specifically in units responsible for countering Russian "Shaheds."

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