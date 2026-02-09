Zelenskyy signed law on social guarantees for foreigners serving in Armed Forces of Ukraine

On Monday, February 9, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law concerning social protection for foreign military personnel serving in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The relevant card of Law No. 4730-IX has been published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, according to Censor.NET.

What the law provides for

According to law No. 14052, foreigners and stateless persons who defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine will be considered to be legally present on Ukrainian territory, provided they obtain a temporary residence permit.

The certificate will be issued for the duration of the military service contract and for six months after its termination (cancellation).

"Foreigners and stateless persons who are performing military service will need to apply for a temporary residence permit within six months from the date the law comes into force. Until the expiry of this period, temporary residence in Ukraine for such persons will be confirmed by a military registration document (service certificate) of a military serviceman," the Verkhovna Rada explained.

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Guarantees in the field of medical services

In addition, the law extends legislative guarantees in the field of medical care and medical services to foreign military personnel and stateless persons.

From now on, the provisions of the Ukrainian law "On Social and Legal Protection of Servicemen and Members of Their Families" will apply to them in terms of medical care.

"Documenting foreigners and stateless persons who have signed a contract for military service in Ukraine with a temporary residence permit will enable this category of persons to freely receive banking, notary, medical, and other social services," the parliament notes.

The law shall enter into force three months after its publication.