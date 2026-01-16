Kyiv bids farewell to 22-year-old Brazilian volunteer Kaua Victor da Silva who defended Ukraine. PHOTOS

At the National Military Memorial Cemetery in Kyiv, a farewell ceremony was held for fallen Brazilian volunteer Kaua Victor da Silva, callsign Kurt. He will be 22 forever.

This was reported on the Facebook page of the National Military Memorial Cemetery, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known about the Brazilian defender?

Kaua Victor da Silva was born on April 29, 2003, in Brasilia, Federal District, Federative Republic of Brazil.

The defender came to Ukraine and joined the Defence Forces. Together with Ukrainians, Silva fought against Russian invaders.

On December 12, 2025, Kaua Victor da Silva was killed while carrying out a combat mission near Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

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On the front lines since 2025

The publication A Tarde reported that in civilian life, the Brazilian worked as a chef in an Eastern cuisine restaurant, but in August 2025, he decided to join the ranks of Ukraine's defenders.

According to the publication, Kaua Victor da Silva returned to the battlefield near Stepnohirsk to try to retrieve the bodies of his fallen comrades, but it was then that the volunteer sustained fatal injuries.

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