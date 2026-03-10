Ukraine to receive new batch of interceptors for Patriot: Germany to transfer over 30 missiles

Germany, together with its European partners, will transfer more than 30 PAC-3 interceptor missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Spiegel.

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It is noted that German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius managed to "collect" about 30 PAC-3 missiles from European partners and allies to replenish Ukraine's stocks. Together with the Bundeswehr's stocks, this amounts to approximately 35 units for the Patriot air defense system.

"At a meeting of Ukraine's supporters ahead of the Munich Security Conference, Pistorius made a highly unusual proposal. He proposed to partner countries that Germany would provide Ukraine with five PAC-3 missiles from its Bundeswehr arsenals if other states supplied Ukraine with a total of 30 additional guided missiles," the report said.

Germany will continue supplying weapons to Ukraine

A spokesperson for the German Ministry of Defense announced that Berlin will continue to supply Ukraine with various systems and components: portable MANPADS air defense systems, AIM-9 air-to-air missiles AIM-9 missiles, guided missiles for German IRIS-T air defense systems, components for the repair and maintenance of Patriot and IRIS-T installations, and will also finance Ukraine's own air defense systems.

Although there is no precise data on Ukraine's monthly need for interceptors, it is estimated that on average it is about 60 missiles. The escalation of the conflict in the Middle East has raised concerns that it will be more difficult for Ukraine to obtain these interceptors, as they are also urgently needed by US allies in the Persian Gulf.

Read more: Ukraine is ready to exchange experience in fighting "Shaheds" for Patriot missiles, - Zelenskyy

What preceded it?

European Commissioner for Defense and Space Affairs Andrius Kubilius said that Ukraine used fewer Patriot interceptor missiles during the winter than the US used in three days in the Middle East.

Later, Dmytro Lytvyn, communications adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that Ukraine had received about 600 missiles for Patriot systems during the entire full-scale war.

Read more: Ukraine is critically short of Patriot missiles, - Fedorov