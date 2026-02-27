Ukraine is critically short of Patriot missiles, - Fedorov
Ukraine desperately needs missiles for Patriot systems to protect itself from Russian ballistic missiles.
This was stated by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, according to Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
What is known?
"We are critically short of PAC-3 missiles (for Patriot. - Ed.) for air defense to protect ourselves from Russian ballistic missiles. We have discussed with the president the creation of joint consortiums with partners to speed up the production of anti-ballistic missiles," said the head of the Ministry of Defense.
Fedorov believes that Ukraine has great potential to independently produce anti-ballistic complexes and missiles.
"We need a separate project for this—the math is complex and requires more time. But Ukraine must develop its own projects," the minister added.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, President Zelenskyy stated that 80% of Ukraine's territory has no protection against Russian ballistic missiles.
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