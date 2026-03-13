Russians are attacking with strike drones – Air Force

On the evening of 13 March, Russian troops launched attack drones to strike Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

A UAV was spotted in the northern Kherson region heading toward Arkhanhelske, the Air Force reported at 4:39 p.m.

At 5:47 p.m., the Air Force reported:

A UAV in the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region heading toward Synelnykove.

A group of UAVs from the Black Sea is heading toward the southern Odesa region.

At 5:59 p.m., the Air Force reported:

A UAV in the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region heading toward Synelnykove and Dnipro.

A group of UAVs from the Black Sea over the southern Odesa region is heading toward Tatarbunary.

At 6:32 p.m., the Air Force reported:

A UAV in the southern Odesa region heading toward Zatoka.

A UAV in the eastern Kharkiv region is heading toward Chuhuiv.

At 6:39 p.m., the Air Force reported:

A UAV heading toward Sumy from the east.

A UAV in the central Mykolaiv region heading toward Shyrokolanivka.

A UAV was heading toward Zaporizhzhia from the south, the Air Force reported at 7:02 p.m.

A UAV in the northern Kherson region was heading toward the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Air Force reported at 7:15 p.m.

A UAV in the southern Sumy region was heading toward Okhtyrka, the Air Force reported at 7:16 p.m.

A UAV was heading toward Sumy from the north, the Air Force reported at 7:20 p.m.

See more: Russia attacked with ballistic missiles and 126 UAVs: air defense neutralized 117 targets. INFOGRAPHICS