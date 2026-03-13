Russia attacked with ballistic missiles and 126 UAVs: air defense neutralized 117 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of March 13, Russian troops launched ballistic missiles and 126 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Details

Yes, the launch of an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region of the Russian Federation was recorded, as well as 126 UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and FN types from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russian Federation, Gvardeyskoye – TOT AR Crimea, about 80 of them – "Shahed".

See more: Dnipropetrovsk region under fire: Russia strikes Nikopol, Kamianske and Synelnykivskyi district. PHOTOS

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 08:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 117 enemy UAVs.

Ballistic missile strikes and eight strike UAVs were recorded at seven locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (debris) at five locations.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in Ukrainian airspace.

Read also on Censor.NET: Dnipropetrovsk region under fire: Russia strikes Nikopol, Kamyanske, and Synelnykivskyi district. Photo report