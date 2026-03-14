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News Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
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Russia launches airstrike on Zaporizhzhia district: one person killed

The enemy has shelled the Zaporizhzhia region: hundreds of strikes in the past 24 hours

Russian forces struck the Zaporizhzhia region with a guided aerial bomb (KAB).

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

A 32-year-old man was killed in the attack in the village of Tavriiske.

Investigative and rescue operations are ongoing at the scene.

Read more: Russians struck tanker truck in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: one dead and one injured

Shelling of the region over the past 24 hours 

In total, over the past 24 hours, the occupiers launched 780 strikes on 39 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. One person was killed, and seven others were wounded as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia and Polohiv districts.

  • Russian forces carried out 15 airstrikes on Veselianka, Hryhorivka, Novooleksandrivka, Liubytske, Mykilske, Orikhiv, Shyroke, Kopani, Novoselivka, Charivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka, and Rivne.
  • 558 UAVs of various types (primarily FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Novomykolaivka, Malokaterynivka, Chervonodniprovka, Novooleksandrivka, Lysohirka, Vilnianka, Mariivka, Dolynske, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Lukianivske, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Myrne, Charivne, Sviatopetrivka, Zelen, Olenokostiantynivka, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Nove Zaporizhzhia.
  • Four rocket attacks were recorded on Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, and Myrne.
  • 203 artillery strikes hit Stepnohirsk, Prymorsk, Lukianivsk, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Sviatopetrivka, Zeleny, Varvarivka, and Dobropillia.

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shoot out (17642) Zaporizhzhia region (2152) Zaporizkyy district (397) Tavriiske (5)
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