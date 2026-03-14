Russia launches airstrike on Zaporizhzhia district: one person killed

Russian forces struck the Zaporizhzhia region with a guided aerial bomb (KAB).

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

A 32-year-old man was killed in the attack in the village of Tavriiske.

Investigative and rescue operations are ongoing at the scene.

Read more: Russians struck tanker truck in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: one dead and one injured

Shelling of the region over the past 24 hours

In total, over the past 24 hours, the occupiers launched 780 strikes on 39 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. One person was killed, and seven others were wounded as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia and Polohiv districts.