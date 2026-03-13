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News Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
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Russians struck tanker truck in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: one dead and one injured

The Russians struck a tanker truck in Zaporizhzhia

Today, March 13, Russian forces struck a tanker truck in the Zaporizhzhia district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing one man.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

According to reports, the Russians attacked a tanker truck with a drone near Vilnianka.

The vehicle was damaged.

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia region: enemy launched 780 strikes, 15 wounded, hundreds of damages. PHOTO

Victims of the attack

A 56-year-old man was killed in the attack, and a 37-year-old man was injured.

Read more: Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia for second time in day, leaving thousands without power and heating

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shoot out (17636) Zaporizhzhia region (2152) Zaporizkyy district (397) Vilnyanka (1)
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