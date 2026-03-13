Russians struck tanker truck in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: one dead and one injured

Today, March 13, Russian forces struck a tanker truck in the Zaporizhzhia district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing one man.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known

According to reports, the Russians attacked a tanker truck with a drone near Vilnianka.

The vehicle was damaged.

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia region: enemy launched 780 strikes, 15 wounded, hundreds of damages. PHOTO

Victims of the attack

A 56-year-old man was killed in the attack, and a 37-year-old man was injured.

Read more: Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia for second time in day, leaving thousands without power and heating