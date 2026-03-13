Russians struck tanker truck in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: one dead and one injured
Today, March 13, Russian forces struck a tanker truck in the Zaporizhzhia district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing one man.
This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
According to reports, the Russians attacked a tanker truck with a drone near Vilnianka.
The vehicle was damaged.
Victims of the attack
A 56-year-old man was killed in the attack, and a 37-year-old man was injured.
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