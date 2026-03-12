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News Photo Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
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Day in Zaporizhzhia region: enemy launched 780 strikes, 15 wounded, hundreds of damages. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked 42 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region: 29 air strikes, 449 UAVs, 297 artillery strikes and 5 MLRS strikes. Seventy-five private houses and 12 high-rise buildings were damaged, and 15 people were wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

 Strike on Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding area

 On the afternoon of 11 March, Russian invaders struck Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding area with KAB. 

As of the morning of 12 March, it is known that 15 people were injured as a result of the enemy attack.

In addition, 75 private houses and 12 high-rise buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi and Kosmichnyi districts of the regional centre were damaged.

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with KABs
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with KABs

Read more: Russians strike residential area in Zaporizhzhia with KABs: 11 injured, including two children. PHOTOS (updated)

Shelling during the day

In total, the occupiers carried out 780 strikes on 42 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region during the day:

  • Russian troops carried out 29 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Malokaterynivka, Kushuhum, Balabyn, Zalivne, Shyroke, Lisne, Lyubytske, Rozumivka, Tavriisk, Zaliznychne, Kopan, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, Charivne, Dolynka, Samiilivka, and Horko.
  • 449 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Komyshuvakha, Baburka, Bilenke, Tavriiske, Nyzhnia Khortytsia, Yurkivka, Rozyvka, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Lukianivske, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Tsvitkove, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Zelenе, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Shcherbaky, Charivne, Varvarivka, Myrne, Preobrazhenka, and Hirke.
  • Five rocket attacks were recorded in Mirne, Varvarivka, and Zelene.
  • 297 artillery strikes were recorded in Stepnogorsk, Primorsky, Lukyanivsky, Stepove, Maly Shcherbaky, Hulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Charivne, Zeleny and Pryluky.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russia attacked Chuhuiv: one dead and several wounded

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drone (2739) Zaporizhzhya (750) shoot out (17626) Zaporizhzhia region (2148) Zaporizkyy district (395)
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