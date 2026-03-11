Russia attacks Chuhuiv: one person killed and others injured

Russian forces attacked the city of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region with an attack drone.

As reported by Censor.NET, Chuhuiv Mayor Halyna Minaieva said this.

According to her, the strike hit a private residential area.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

One person was killed and others were injured in the attack

The mayor said that a man born in 1972 was killed in the attack. Two other women were injured.

"A man born in 1972 was killed. Two women were injured. Emergency services are working at the scene. The presence of other casualties and the scale of the destruction are being established," Minaieva said.

Rescuers, medics, and other emergency services are working at the scene. Information on possible additional casualties and the extent of the destruction is being clarified.

See more: Day in the Kharkiv region: Kharkiv and 12 settlements under attack, 12 victims. PHOTO

Attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region

Also, during the day on 11 March, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol, Synelnykove, and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times using drones and artillery.

In the Nikopol district, the enemy struck Nikopol, the Marhanets, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, Tomakivka, and Myrove communities. Three apartment buildings, a private house, businesses, administrative buildings, a hospital, infrastructure, vehicles, an excavator and agricultural machinery were damaged.

"Unfortunately, an 81-year-old woman was killed. A 43-year-old man was injured. He will receive outpatient treatment," the statement said.

In the Synelnykove district, the Shakhtarske and Petropavlivka communities came under attack. A house caught fire.

In the Kryvyi Rih district, Russians struck the Zelenodolsk and Hrushivka communities. The infrastructure and a vehicle were damaged.

On the evening of 11 March, a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian cities was ongoing. The Ukrainian Air Force reported this.

See more: Russian strike on Merefa in Kharkiv region injures three adults and 6-year-old child. PHOTOS