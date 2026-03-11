Russian strike on Merefa in Kharkiv region injures three adults and 6-year-old child. PHOTOS

Today, 11 March, Russian troops attacked the town of Merefa in the Kharkiv region with a drone, injuring civilians, including a child.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, according to Censor.NET.

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UAV hit a house

As noted, the enemy drone hit a residential building in the city of Merefa, causing a fire.

Private houses and nearby parked civilian cars were also damaged.

Read more: Russian strike on food enterprise in Kharkiv: three women in extremely serious condition

Victims of the attack

According to preliminary information, four people were injured as a result of the Russian strike.

A 61-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman were injured, and a 37-year-old woman and a 6-year-old girl suffered acute stress reactions.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: Russians strike Kharkiv and five districts of region, 10 people injured. PHOTOS

Police and other relevant services are working at the scene. Investigators are collecting evidence and documenting the aftermath of the enemy attack.

Aftermath of the strike











