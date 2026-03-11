Russian strike on Merefa in Kharkiv region injures three adults and 6-year-old child. PHOTOS
Today, 11 March, Russian troops attacked the town of Merefa in the Kharkiv region with a drone, injuring civilians, including a child.
This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, according to Censor.NET.
UAV hit a house
As noted, the enemy drone hit a residential building in the city of Merefa, causing a fire.
Private houses and nearby parked civilian cars were also damaged.
Victims of the attack
According to preliminary information, four people were injured as a result of the Russian strike.
A 61-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman were injured, and a 37-year-old woman and a 6-year-old girl suffered acute stress reactions.
Police and other relevant services are working at the scene. Investigators are collecting evidence and documenting the aftermath of the enemy attack.
Aftermath of the strike
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