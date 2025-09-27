Day in Kharkiv region: Russians strike Kharkiv and five districts of region, 10 people injured. PHOTOS

Yesterday, on 26 September, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv and settlements in the Chuhuiv, Bohodukhiv, Kupiansk, Kharkiv, and Izium districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and the regional police.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

6 KABs;

1 "Geranium-2" UAV;

2 Lancet UAVs;

2 Molniya UAVs;

3 FPV drones;

3 UAVs (type to be determined).

In Kharkiv, an enemy drone hit the roof of a shopping centre. As a result of the attack, a 48-year-old woman sustained an explosive wound, and three other women aged 40, 48, and 63 suffered acute stress reactions. The attack damaged a shop and a bus.

The enemy attacked the village of Bilyi Kolodyazh with UGVs. A 60-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman were wounded. They were hospitalised.

In the village of Ivashky, Zolochiv community, hostile FPVs damaged a private house, a one-storey apartment building, outbuildings, and power grids.

Residential infrastructure was damaged in the Kupiansk district as a result of the attacks. On the road, the enemy attacked a car with law enforcement officers. Four policemen were injured.

Damage and destruction of civilian infrastructure was also recorded over the day:

A civilian enterprise was damaged in Merefa, Kharkiv district;

In the Izium district, an excavator was damaged (Kamyanka village), and power lines were damaged (Shebelinka village).

