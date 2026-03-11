Russian strike on food enterprise in Kharkiv: three women in extremely serious condition

This morning, the enemy carried out another terrorist attack against the civilian population of the Kharkiv region. The occupiers struck a civilian enterprise in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv with a UAV when people arrived at work.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

He recalled that as a result of the shelling, two people were killed and seven others were injured.

Condition of the wounded

"In particular, three women are in extremely serious condition and are receiving all necessary medical care," the statement said.

"This enterprise has no connection to military infrastructure. There are no military facilities nearby either. This is deliberate terrorism against our business," added the head of the region.

See more: Geran-2 drone attacked Kharkiv: houses damaged. PHOTOS

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that Russian forces had struck a food processing plant in Kharkiv, killing two people and injuring seven.

Read also: Explosions heard in Kharkiv: enemy strikes Saltivsky district with drone