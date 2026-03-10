Geran-2 drone attacked Kharkiv: houses damaged. PHOTOS

A Russian strike drone, presumably of the Geran-2 type, attacked the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. The strike damaged a garage, farm buildings and private residential houses.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

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According to the investigation, on 10 March at around 7:25 p.m., a Russian strike drone, presumably of the Geran-2 type, attacked the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

A garage, farm buildings and private residential buildings were damaged.

There were no casualties.

See more: Russians attacked Kharkiv three times during night: children injured, high-rise buildings damaged. PHOTOS







See more: Russians struck Kharkiv with drone: eight injured, including 16-year-old girl. PHOTOS (updated)

As a reminder, since the evening of 9 March, the Russians have attacked Kharkiv three times with strike drones. Children were injured and high-rise buildings were damaged as a result of the strikes.