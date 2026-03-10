Russians attacked Kharkiv three times during night: children injured, high-rise buildings damaged. PHOTOS
On the evening of 9 March, Russians attacked Kharkiv three times with strike drones. Children were injured and high-rise buildings were damaged as a result of the strikes.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Police.
On the evening of 9 March, Russian troops launched an air strike with UAVs on an area near high-rise residential buildings in the Industrial District of Kharkiv. The attack damaged 143 windows in four buildings and 21 vehicles.
Seven people were injured: men aged 36, 43, 46 and 51, women aged 41 and 57, and a 16-year-old girl who suffered an acute stress reaction.
Night strike in the Kholodnohirskyi district
Another strike was delivered on a residential area in the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city. Residential buildings were damaged and four people were injured: women aged 52 and 58, a 17-year-old girl and a 38-year-old man.
Consequences of enemy attacks
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