Russians attacked Kharkiv three times during night: children injured, high-rise buildings damaged. PHOTOS

On the evening of 9 March, Russians attacked Kharkiv three times with strike drones. Children were injured and high-rise buildings were damaged as a result of the strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

On the evening of 9 March, Russian troops launched an air strike with UAVs on an area near high-rise residential buildings in the Industrial District of Kharkiv. The attack damaged 143 windows in four buildings and 21 vehicles.

Seven people were injured: men aged 36, 43, 46 and 51, women aged 41 and 57, and a 16-year-old girl who suffered an acute stress reaction.

Night strike in the Kholodnohirskyi district

Another strike was delivered on a residential area in the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city. Residential buildings were damaged and four people were injured: women aged 52 and 58, a 17-year-old girl and a 38-year-old man.

See more: 15 dead and 54 injured: Russians attacked 60 settlements in Kharkiv region in week. PHOTOS

Consequences of enemy attacks



















Read more: Russians struck Kharkiv with drone: eight injured, including 16-year-old girl. PHOTOS (updated)