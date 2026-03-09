Russians struck Kharkiv with drone: eight injured, including 16-year-old girl. PHOTOS (updated)

On the evening of March 9, Russian occupiers struck Kharkiv’s Industrialnyi District with a drone. According to preliminary reports, five people were injured.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Aftermath of the attack

"A strike by an enemy combat drone was recorded in the Industrialnyi District near residential high-rise buildings," Terekhov reported at 8:59 p.m.

"According to updated information from our Situation Center, there is no fire in the buildings near the impact site, but many windows were shattered. Cars are burning along the high-rise buildings," the mayor reported at 9:18 p.m.

It later became known that three people had been injured in the enemy attack.

See more: 15 dead and 54 injured: Russians attacked 60 settlements in Kharkiv region in week. PHOTOS

Number of injured rises

At 9:36 p.m., Terekhov reported that the number of injured had risen to four, including a young child.

"There are now five injured," the mayor wrote at 9:38 p.m.

Update

Later, Terekhov reported that the number of casualties had increased to six.

In turn, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office showed photos of the aftermath of the enemy attack.

According to the investigation, on March 9, at around 9:00 p.m., a Russian strike drone, preliminarily identified as a "Geran-2" type, struck near a multi-story residential building in Kharkiv’s Industrial district

Four men sustained injuries and traumas. A woman and a 16-year-old girl suffered acute stress reactions.

As a result of the attack, cars caught fire, and windows were shattered in apartments.

Update

At 10:59 p.m., the prosecutor’s office reported that the number of injured had risen to eight people.

The attack set cars on fire and shattered windows in apartments.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the commission of a war crime by the Russians (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

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