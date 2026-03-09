Missile strike in Kharkiv: rescue operations completed, 10 dead, 16 wounded. PHOTOS
In Kharkiv, after a targeted Russian missile strike, the rubble of a five-story building has been cleared. After two days of search and rescue operations, more than 2,400 cubic meters of rubble were removed.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko.
"It was a targeted attack. In the middle of the night, when dozens of families living in this five-story building were asleep.
Unfortunately, 10 people were killed, including two children: a 7-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl. Fragments of bodies have also been recovered from the rubble, and identification is still ongoing," the statement said.
Casualties and damage
At least 16 people were injured in the attack, including three children. Dog handlers with search dogs will continue to work after the rescue operation is completed—according to statements, four people are still missing.
In total, about two dozen houses, cars, and an educational institution were damaged as a result of this strike. Hundreds of specialists were involved in clearing the rubble and eliminating the consequences of the missile strike. Dog handlers, climbers, an engineering unit, and State Emergency Service teams from other regions were involved in the work.
Conducting rescue operations
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