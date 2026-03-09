Missile strike in Kharkiv: rescue operations completed, 10 dead, 16 wounded. PHOTOS

In Kharkiv, after a targeted Russian missile strike, the rubble of a five-story building has been cleared. After two days of search and rescue operations, more than 2,400 cubic meters of rubble were removed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko.

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"It was a targeted attack. In the middle of the night, when dozens of families living in this five-story building were asleep.

Unfortunately, 10 people were killed, including two children: a 7-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl. Fragments of bodies have also been recovered from the rubble, and identification is still ongoing," the statement said.

See more: 9-year-old Hordii Udovychenko and his mother were killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv. PHOTO

Casualties and damage

At least 16 people were injured in the attack, including three children. Dog handlers with search dogs will continue to work after the rescue operation is completed—according to statements, four people are still missing.

In total, about two dozen houses, cars, and an educational institution were damaged as a result of this strike. Hundreds of specialists were involved in clearing the rubble and eliminating the consequences of the missile strike. Dog handlers, climbers, an engineering unit, and State Emergency Service teams from other regions were involved in the work.

Read more: Russians strike high-rise building in Kharkiv with ballistic missile: eleven dead, including two children (updated). PHOTOS

Conducting rescue operations

















