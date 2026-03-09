15 dead and 54 injured: Russians attacked 60 settlements in Kharkiv region in week. PHOTOS

Over the past week, 60 settlements in the Kharkiv region, including the city of Kharkiv, have been hit by enemy strikes, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

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Victims of the attacks

As a result of the shelling, 54 people were injured, including seven children: girls aged 7, 8 and 10, two 17-year-old girls, and boys aged 6 and 11.



"Unfortunately, 15 people were killed, including two children – a 13-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy," the report said.



In addition, one person was killed and another injured as a result of the explosion of an unknown object.

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What did the Russians use to attack?

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

3 missiles;

6 Tornado multiple launch rocket systems;

20 guided aerial bombs;

65 Geran-2 UAVs;

1 Lancet UAV;

10 Molniya UAVs;

16 FPV drones;

227 UAVs (type to be determined).

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Where did the occupiers strike?

The hardest-hit area was civilian infrastructure in Chuhuiv district, where damage was reported to four apartment buildings, 19 private homes, six outbuildings, a recreation centre, garages, power lines, railway infrastructure, a civilian enterprise, two shops, two agricultural enterprises, a grain storage facility, a loader, a tractor, a truck tractor and 16 vehicles.

Significant damage was recorded in the Kharkiv district: 20 private houses, power lines, railway infrastructure, 3 cars, 4 garages, and a farm building.

In the city of Kharkiv, the enemy damaged 13 apartment buildings, a private house, a lyceum, a civilian enterprise, an administrative building, power lines, and 7 cars.