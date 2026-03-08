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Molniya drones attacked Slatyne and Derhachi in Kharkiv region: man was wounded. PHOTOS

At around 11:00 a.m., Russian troops attacked the settlements of Slatyne and Derhachi in the Kharkiv region with Molniya drones. As a result of the strike in Slatyne, a 59-year-old local resident suffered shrapnel wounds.

This was reported by Vyacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi City Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Slatyne

At around 11:00 a.m., two Molniya missiles struck a private sector in Slatyne. As a result of the attack, a 59-year-old local resident suffered shrapnel wounds. Paramedics provided the man with assistance on the spot, but he refused hospitalisation. In addition, at least one private home and farm buildings were damaged.

Read more: Sybiha called on partners not to weaken sanctions against Russia after attack on Kharkiv

Derhachi
Derhachi
Derhachi
Derhachi
Derhachi

Derhachi

At this time, another "lightning strike" hit Derhachi, damaging a farm building on the territory of a private home. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Derhachi

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Derhachi (30) Kharkiv region (1729) Kharkivskyy district (551) Slatyne (29)
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