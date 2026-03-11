Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of 11 March, Russian drones continue to attack Ukrainian cities.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Movement of enemy drones

At 6:46 p.m. - UAV in the north of the Kharkiv region heading for Chuhuiv.

At 6:53 p.m. - UAV in the Zaporizhzhia region heading for the Dnipropetrovsk region (Marhanets).

Updated information

At 7:51 p.m. – Chernihiv region: UAV heading toward Makoshyne.

At 8:02 p.m. – UAV in the eastern Mykolaiv region heading toward Bashtanka.

Updated information

At 8:27 p.m. – Threat of ballistic weapons use.

At 8:30 p.m. – All-clear after the threat of ballistic weapons use.

Updated information

At 9:09 p.m. – Enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs at the Sumy region.

At 9:18 p.m. – Guided aerial bombs were launched at the Kharkiv region.

At 9:38 p.m. – UAV in eastern Mykolaiv region heading toward Snihurivka.

At 9:47 p.m. – Guided aerial bombs were launched at Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Updated information

At 10:00 p.m. – UAV in the northern Zaporizhzhia region heading toward Novomykolaivka.

At 10:03 p.m. – UAV in northern Chernihiv region heading toward Koriukivka.

At 10:11 p.m. – UAV in eastern Dnipropetrovsk region heading toward Petropavlivka.

At 10:11 p.m. – Guided aerial bombs were launched at the Kharkiv region.

At 10:27 p.m. – UAV in eastern Dnipropetrovsk region heading toward Vasylivka.

At 10:30 p.m. – Guided aerial bombs launched at Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Read more: UAV from Ukrainian company F-Drones beat dozens of competitors and was selected by the Pentagon for US military use, - The New York Times

During the air raid alert, stay in safe places!

Earlier, we reported that during the day on 11 March, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times.