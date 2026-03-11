Russians strike residential area in Zaporizhzhia with KABs: 11 injured, including two children. PHOTOS (updated)

On Wednesday, 11 March, Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs (KABs). Casualties reported.

This was reported by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

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Aftermath of the attack

"Preliminarily, as a result of the enemy attack, a high-rise residential building was hit. There are injured people. All services are working," the official wrote at 4:27 p.m.

"It is already known that two people were injured: these are the preliminary consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. The Russians struck with guided aerial bombs. Residential buildings were hit. Emergency services are working at the scene," Fedorov reported at 4:35 p.m.

It later became known that the number of injured had risen to three.

Apartment buildings and private houses were damaged.

Update

At 5:07 p.m., Fedorov reported that the number of injured had risen to six.

"The Russians dropped guided aerial bombs on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district. At present, severe destruction of private houses in Rozumivka is known, as well as damage to apartment buildings and private houses in Zaporizhzhia," the official said.

Update

At 5:44 p.m., the head of the Regional Military Administration reported that the number of injured had risen to nine, including a child.

Update

At 7:39 p.m., Fedorov reported that the number of injured had risen to 11. Among the wounded are two children, an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.

"Shrapnel wounds, lacerations, acute stress reaction — eleven people have already sought medical assistance after the enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district," the official wrote.

See more: Russia struck Hlukhiv community with KABs: one man killed, three injured. PHOTOS (updated)