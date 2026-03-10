Russia struck Hlukhiv community with KABs: one man killed, three injured. PHOTOS (updated)

On 10 March, Russian troops struck the Hlukhiv community in the Sumy region with guided aerial bombs. A civilian man was killed in the attack on one of the enterprises.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"Today, the enemy launched guided aerial bombs at the Hlukhiv community," the report said.

Casualties

Unfortunately, a civilian man was killed in the strike on one of the enterprises. He suffered fatal injuries. His identity is currently being established.

There are also preliminary reports of casualties.

"All the consequences of the attack are being clarified. I will provide more detailed information later," the Regional Military Administration said.

Update

"A young man was killed by Russians as they struck civilian enterprises in Hlukhiv with guided aerial bombs. He was 27 years old.

Three men were also injured: aged 42, 59, and 63.

One of the injured is in the operating room, two are in hospital wards under medical supervision. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance.

Some of the people managed to go down to the shelters during the attack, which helped avoid a larger number of casualties and victims," later clarified the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

See more: Day in Sumy region: 29 settlements attacked, five wounded. PHOTOS