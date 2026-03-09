Day in Sumy region: 29 settlements attacked, five wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled 29 settlements in the Sumy region. Five people were wounded, and houses, transport, and infrastructure were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy region police.

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Three people were injured in Sumy MTG. A locomotive, a trolleybus line, the windows of a shopping centre, private houses and a car were damaged.

In the Novoslobidska community, a 71-year-old and a 61-year-old man were injured and a house was damaged.

Private houses were damaged in the Znob-Novhorodska and Myropilska communities, and a car was damaged in the Krasnopillia community.



"Police investigative teams and bomb disposal experts worked at the sites of the strikes. Law enforcement officers inspected the areas and recorded the damage," the police said.

Consequences of the attack









Read more: Russians hit train with 200 passengers in Sumy region: locomotive damaged. PHOTOS