Russians hit train with 200 passengers in Sumy region: locomotive damaged. PHOTOS
This morning, 8 March, Russian forces struck the Kyiv-Sumy train travelling in the Sumy region with a drone. There were about 200 passengers on board.
According to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne, this information was provided by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.
What is known?
It is noted that the Russians attacked the train, which was heading to Sumy, at around 5:30 a.m. The strike, presumably with a "Lancet," damaged the locomotive. Train traffic was temporarily suspended to replace the locomotive.
The prosecutor's office reported that after that, the passengers were taken to the final stop. There is no information about the injured.
According to Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine and Minister of Community and Territorial Development, Russia continues to attack civilian transport infrastructure. The enemy has again struck the railway infrastructure in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions
What preceded this?
We remind you that over the past day, more than 40 settlements in the Sumy region were shelled by Russia, resulting in one man killed and seven people wounded.
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