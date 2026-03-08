Day in Sumy region: over 40 settlements under enemy attack. One man killed, seven people wounded. PHOTO
One person was killed, and seven others were wounded as a result of enemy shelling in the Sumy region. The police are documenting the consequences of Russian shelling.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Sumy region police.
There are casualties
Over the past day, Russian troops shelled 41 settlements in the Sumy, Shostka, Okhtyrka, and Konotop districts.
The enemy used guided aerial bombs, strike drones, FPV drones, artillery, and mortars.
- In the Stepanivka district, a 24-year-old man was killed, a 22-year-old was injured, and a passenger car was destroyed.
- In the Richky district, men aged 38, 43, and 72 were injured, and two cars were damaged.
- In the Hlukhiv district, a 47-year-old man was injured, and a passenger car was damaged.
- In the Velykopysarivka district, two civilians were injured, and a private residential building was damaged.
Police and bomb disposal experts document the consequences of the attacks and collect evidence
Police investigative teams and bomb disposal experts worked at the sites of the strikes, documenting the consequences of the attacks and collecting evidence of war crimes.
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