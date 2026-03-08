Russians occupied Sopych in Sumy region and advanced near three settlements, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Sumy region.

This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Popivka, Vysokyi, Komarivka, and occupied Sopych," the report says.

What preceded

Earlier, it was reported that Russians had kidnapped 19 Ukrainians from the village of Sopych in the Sumy region.

The Verkhovna Rada's Human Rights Commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, appealed to the Russian Human Rights Commissioner, Tatyana Moskalkova, regarding the alleged abduction and deportation by Russians of residents of the village of Sopych in the Esman community of Sumy region.

See more: Enemy advances in two settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions – DeepState. MAPS