Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia for second time in day, leaving thousands without power and heating

Repeated explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, March 12, during a Russian attack.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

According to him, the strike damaged energy infrastructure, causing major disruptions to utility services in the city.

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Large-scale power and heating outages

Following the Russian shelling, 15,958 residential customers and 38 legal entities were left without electricity.

In addition, problems with the heat supply were recorded in the city. A total of 25,473 customers are currently without heating.

"Specialists are already working to handle the aftermath and restore the operation of the networks. No information about casualties has been received," Ivan Fedorov said.

According to the regional governor, power engineers and utility services have already begun emergency work to restore electricity and heating supplies.

Read more: Russians attack Zaporizhzhia, two patrol officers wounded

Police officers injured in earlier strike

Before the repeated attack, Russian forces had also struck the city earlier. As a result of that shelling, two patrol police officers were injured.

The officers were hospitalised, and doctors assessed their condition as stable. They are receiving the necessary medical care.

Local authorities are urging residents to remain in shelters during air raid alerts and follow safety rules.

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia: enemy launched 780 strikes, 15 wounded, hundreds of damages. PHOTO